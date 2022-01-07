Landslide Closes I-84 EB From Troutdale To Cascade Locks

TROUTDALE, Ore. — The eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 are closed between Troutdale and Cascade Locks as of Thursday night due to a landslide.
The westbound lanes reopened between Hood River and Troutdale on Thursday afternoon.
An Oregon Department of Transportation spokesperson said they not only need to clear the road, but also get a team of geologists to inspect the surrounding area.
UPDATE: EB #I84 remains closed in the #ColumbiaRiverGorge between #Troutdale & #CascadeLocks, MP 17-44 following a debris slide at MP 36. WB is open, but Exits 37 and 35 are closed. US 26 is open as a detour.
There’s still no estimated time for reopening.#pdxtraffic #pdxtst
— OregonDOT (@OregonDOT) January 7, 2022
