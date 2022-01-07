      Weather Alert
Portland Metro Under Wind Advisory

Landslide Closes I-84 EB From Troutdale To Cascade Locks

Jan 6, 2022 @ 6:31pm

TROUTDALE, Ore. — The eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 are closed between Troutdale and Cascade Locks as of Thursday night due to a landslide.

The westbound lanes reopened between Hood River and Troutdale on Thursday afternoon.

An Oregon Department of Transportation spokesperson said they not only need to clear the road, but also get a team of geologists to inspect the surrounding area.

TAGS
cascade locks closure Hood River I-84 interstate 84 landslide ODOT Traffic Troutdale
Popular Posts
Oregon’s Top Democrat Candidate To Replace Kate Brown Ignores The Rules To Run
Man Dies After Being Hit By Car While Crossing Street In Troutdale
I-84 Reopens After 19-Hour Closure Due To Extreme Winter Weather Conditions
FM News 101 Exclusive: City Responds To Commissioner Hardesty's Debt Issues
Warming Shelters Re-Open During Cold Snap
Connect With Us Listen To Us On