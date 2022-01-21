Landslide Closes Bridge Avenue East Of St. Johns Bridge For At Least Two Months

PORTLAND, Ore. — Multiple landslides have closed Northwest Bridge Avenue on the east side of the St. Johns Bridge since the first week of January. The Oregon Department of Transportation says the road will remain closed until late March or early April for emergency repairs.
Crews have been evaluating the slope above the road to determine if it’s safe to reopen, but recent rains have aggravated conditions and made the hillside too unstable.
“It’s a really common area for slides over the years. Think about all the rain we’ve been having in the last couple of weeks,” said ODOT’s Don Hamilton.
Geotechnical engineers have determined that a steel mesh system is the best solution to stabilize the slope and minimize the potential for additional rockfalls. This process involves drilling bolts into the hillside to hold the mesh in place.
Drivers headed east should take Hwy. 30 to bypass the closure. Going west, you can access Bridge Avenue west of the bridge and take the St. Johns Bridge over to North Portland. You should expect delays especially during rush hours as drivers navigate the detour.