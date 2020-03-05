Landowner Shoots Cougar Near The Dalles
THE DALLES, Ore. (AP) – State officials say a landowner fatally shot a cougar that had killed several goats in a neighborhood near The Dalles along the Columbia River Gorge.
Oregon Fish and Wildlife says the cougar was shot Monday after it had killed five goats near homes in separate incidents last week and on Sunday.
Officials say the animal had been shot at previously by one of the landowners who lost goats.
The multiple sightings and livestock killings near residences caused concern for local wildlife managers, who also made attempts to locate the cougar before it was shot.
Officials say the person who shot the cougar coordinated with Fish and Wildlife and the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office.