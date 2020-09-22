      Weather Alert

Landmark Washington State Rep Says She’s Drafting Mascot Legislation

Sep 22, 2020 @ 10:43am

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – The first Native American woman elected to the Washington state House of Representatives says she is drafting legislation to remove Native-themed mascots and team names at public schools.

The Northwest News Network reports this has been a goal of Native American leaders, but has new-found momentum after the Washington, DC, NFL football team’s name change.

About two dozen high schools in Washington state still use Native American-related mascots or nicknames — most commonly Indians, Warriors and Braves.

Democratic state Rep. Debra Lekanoff says derogatory nicknames and stereotypical caricatures of Native Americans cause lasting hurt.

