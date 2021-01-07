Lake Oswego Students Return To Classroom In February
LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. — The Lake Oswego School District will welcome more students back to the classroom next month. The district sent an email on Tuesday to families and staff.
Superintendent Dr. Lora de la Cruz says it’s important to have young kids in the classroom as they are able to safely.
“What we’re seeing is that schools are safe places to be when the safety precautions are adhered to, but especially elementary schools,” said Dr. de la Cruz.
The timeline is as follows:
- Kindergarten: Feb. 4
- First grade: Feb. 11
- Second grade: Feb. 16
- Third grade: Feb. 19
- Fourth grade: Feb. 23
- Fifth grade: Feb. 25
About 150 students who are most vulnerable and have barriers to online learning have been attending classes in person for several months. The district has learned from that experience, which should help when more students return. There has not been any transmission of the virus within the school district. Everyone has to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
About 1,500 families have made a one-year commitment to the district’s online learning program, so not everybody will be returning. There is no plan yet for middle and high school students to return.
Oregon Governor Kate Brown has set a goal of February 15th to have elementary school students back in the classroom.