Lake Oswego Set To Fill Next Seat In U.S. 6th Congressional District

PORTLAND – Oregon is one step closer to electing its first Hispanic congresswoman in November. State Rep. Andrea Salinas is stengthening her margin of victory as more ballots are counted for the Democratic nomination to the state’s newly formed 6th Congressional District.
Salinas who lives in Lake Oswego with her husband and daughter, beat out her closest competitor Vernonia’s Carrick Flynn by more than 30-thousand votes. She was endorsed by fellow Democrat, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren.
Meantime, Lake Oswego businessman, Mike Erickson wins the Republican ticket by a landslide for the November 8th General Election. Erickson received nearly 18-thousand votes. The closest to him, is Ron Noble who only drew 9100 votes. This will be Erickson’s third attempt to win a seat in the district. He lost to Kate Brown in 1988, and then again suffered another loss to Darlene Hooley in 2006.
This district is one of the seven new U.S. House districts created as a result of the 2020 Census.