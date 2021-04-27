Lake Oswego Schools Names New Superintendent
Lake Oswego, Ore. — The Lake Oswego School District has named Assistant Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Schiele to be their new Superintendent. The School Board vote Monday was unanimous and pending final contract negotiations, she will take over on July 1st.
Dr. Schiele will replace Dr. Lora de la Cruz who recently announced she would resign to allow more time to be spent caring for her ailing mother.
Dr. Schiele has been working for the district since she arrived at Waluga Jr. High in 2003. She has been the principal of Waluga and Lakeridge High School, among other things. She tells KXL that she fully intends on having students back in the classroom full-time for the 2021-2022 school year this fall and understands that COVID-19 safety is probably going to continue to be the district’s #1 challenge.
Schiele holds a doctorate degree in education leadership and administration from Lewis & Clark College, a master’s degree in counseling psychology from the University of Kansas and a bachelor’s degree in education from Iowa State University.