Lake Oswego High School In Lockout

Dec 16, 2021 @ 12:45pm
Courtesy: MGN

Lake Oswego, Ore. — Police in Lake Oswego have responded to the High School on word of a shooting threat at the high school.

A photo from a KXL listener shows a note her son received from other students at the school that said there would be a shooting today.

Police say there is no active threat.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as details become available.

