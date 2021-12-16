Lake Oswego High School In Lockout

Lake Oswego, Ore. — Police in Lake Oswego have responded to the High School on word of a shooting threat at the high school.
We are managing a possible threat incident at LOHS right now with NO ACTIVE THREAT. We are erring on the side of caution while we track down more information. Media staging at United Church of Christ on Country Club Rd/Knaus Rd.
— Lake Oswego Police (@LOPolice) December 16, 2021
A photo from a KXL listener shows a note her son received from other students at the school that said there would be a shooting today.
Police say there is no active threat.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as details become available.