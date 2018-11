Hillsboro, Or. – Hillsboro based Laika Studios today released a trailer for its next stop motion movie, Missing Link. It is the story of a big foot like creature who hires an explorer to help him find his relatives. Missing Link is played by Zach Galifianakis. Hugh Jackman plays the explorer.

This will be Laika’s 5th full length feature movie. It’s due out on April 12th.