LA Sheriff Calls Tiger Woods Crash ‘Purely An Accident’
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 20: Tiger Woods of the United States hits his tee shot on the 15th hole during the final round of the PNC Championship at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club on December 20, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES (AP) – The Los Angeles County sheriff says the rollover that seriously injured Tiger Woods was “purely an accident” on a downhill section of road known for crashes. Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Wednesday that deputies saw no evidence the golf star was impaired by drugs or alcohol after Tuesday’s rollover. A personal injury attorney in California says that if investigators prove the road is unsafe and contributed to the crash, the city that controls it could be held liable. The county supervisor who represents the area has requested a safety review. A police expert says it’s “premature” to say the crash was an accident.