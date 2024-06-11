Kyron Horman’s Dad Speaks Out: We Haven’t Given Up

PORTLAND, Ore. — Kaine Horman still has vivid memories of that day, June 4th, 2010, the last day he says he saw his son alive.

Tyrone was about to show his tree frog exhibit at the school science fair, so his dad said, “To have a wonderful day at the exposition and that I would see him after work and we talk all about it. So that’s, it was just another pretty much normal day.”

As of this month, that was 14 years ago. His son was just seven years old and Kane still has this message for his son.

“We haven’t given up. We love you. We miss you. We are still active. The investigation’s active. We’re still looking. To everyone out there, keep reporting tips. We have tips coming in through the phone still to this day. Lots on email. ”

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office hasn’t given up either, launching a new web page on the 14th anniversary of the disappearance of Kyron Horman, seeking tips to assist their investigation.