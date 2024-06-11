KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Kyron Horman’s Dad Speaks Out: We Haven’t Given Up

June 11, 2024 3:39PM PDT
Share
Kyron Horman’s Dad Speaks Out: We Haven’t Given Up
Photo: FBI

PORTLAND, Ore. — Kaine Horman still has vivid memories of that day, June 4th, 2010, the last day he says he saw his son alive.

Tyrone was about to show his tree frog exhibit at the school science fair, so his dad said, “To have a wonderful day at the exposition and that I would see him after work and we talk all about it. So that’s, it was just another pretty much normal day.”

As of this month, that was 14 years ago. His son was just seven years old and Kane still has this message for his son.

“We haven’t given up. We love you. We miss you. We are still active. The investigation’s active. We’re still looking.  To everyone out there, keep reporting tips. We have tips coming in through the phone still to this day. Lots on email. ”

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office hasn’t given up either, launching a new web page on the 14th anniversary of the disappearance of Kyron Horman, seeking tips to assist their investigation.

More about:
Kaine Horman
Kyron Horman
missing
Skyline Elementary

Popular Posts

1

Mortgage Rates Ease, Pulling The Average Rate On A 30-Year Home Loan To Just Below 7%
2

Consequences For Parade-Wreckers Makes Rose Parade Stink
3

DA Mike Schmidt Can’t Hit The Bricks Fast Enough
4

Appeals Court Halts Former President Trump's Georgia Election Case While Appeal On Willis Disqualification Pending
5

Former President Donald Trump Convicted Of All 34 Felony Counts In New York Hush Money Trial, Sentencing Set For July 11th