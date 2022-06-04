Kyron Horman: 12 Years Since He Went Missing, New Age-Progressed Photos Released

Portland, Ore – It has been exactly 12 years from today (June 4) since Kyron Horman went missing. Kyron was last seen leaving the Science Fair at his school, Skyline Elementary School in Portland on June 4, 2010.
The National Center for Missing & Exploited children is releasing a New, age-progressed photo of what Kyron could look-like today at age 19. There is also a video produced by NCMEC which you can download here. The NCMEC encourages eveyone to share the photo and video on your various social media platforms.
The search for Kyron remains open and active. The Multnomah County Sheriffs office along with the District Attorney’s Office and the FBI continue to actively pursue all investigative leads. The Major Crime partners will continue to do so until Kyron is located.
DNA standards from Kyron’s family and his toothbrush are actively being searched against the National DNA databse. Dental Characteristics and X-rays have been uploaded as well into the National Missing and Unindentified Persons system for comparison to unidentified remains throughout the United States.
A $50,000 reward is up for anyone providing information which leads to the resolution of Kyron’s disappearance. Anyone that has information to share pertaining to Kyron’s disappearance should call the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office TipLine at (503) 988-0560 or the NCMEC TipLine at 1-800-THE-LOST.