KXL Exclusive: An American Idol’s New Fight Against A Deadly Disease
Portland, Ore. – From youngest American Idol winner ever, to Grammy nominee, to Award winner, to Broadway, to advocate. KXL’s Jacob Dean had a one on one exclusive interview with singer and actress Jordin Sparks, and Dr. Biree Andemariam founder and director of the New England Sickle Cell Institute, about their new mission: Raising awareness about Sickle Cell Disease to help eradicate it worldwide.
This fight is personal for singer and actress Jordin Sparks. Her step sister was born with Sickle Cell and just passed away about a year and a half ago. About 100,000 Americans, and millions globally have the blood disease that causes bad circulation of blood cells, vein blockages, and immense pain that can be debilitating. Now Jordin’s part of a new team raising awareness about it, in hopes to inspire others to get tested for the disease, and to speak out about it. Because some folks may have it and not even know it. A simple blood test will tell you. Jordin has launched a new PSA about it coming to a tv and radio station near you soon.
