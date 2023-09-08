Kroger And Albertsons In Talks To Sell Over 400 Stores To C&S Wholesale Grocers

Kroger and Albertsons are engaged in discussions to sell more than 400 stores to C&S Wholesale Grocers for approximately $2 billion as part of their proposed $25 billion merger, as reported by Reuters. This move is aimed at addressing antitrust concerns raised by the Federal Trade Commission.

Details:

The stores in question are located in the Pacific Northwest, Mountain states, California, Texas, Illinois, and the East Coast.

The potential deal is expected to be announced this week.

Kroger and Albertsons had initially outlined the possibility of selling 100 to 375 stores when they first announced their merger proposal in 2022. They later set a cap of 650 divested stores.

Both Kroger and Albertsons declined to provide comments, while C&S Wholesale Grocers did not respond to inquiries from the USA TODAY Network regarding the potential deal.

Background:

The proposed merger between Kroger and Albertsons is one of the largest retail takeovers in history, which would result in nearly 5,000 stores and over 700,000 employees.

The companies have pledged not to close stores or lay off workers, though some critics remain skeptical.

Consumer and union groups have opposed the merger, citing concerns about reduced competition, potential price increases, and negative impacts on workers.

Regulators are currently evaluating the merger, and Kroger has expressed its intent to defend the deal in court.

Additionally, SoftBank Group Corp, a Japanese investment group, is reportedly in discussions with C&S Wholesale Grocers to provide partial financing for the deal.