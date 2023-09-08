Kroger And Albertsons In Talks To Sell Over 400 Stores To C&S Wholesale Grocers
September 8, 2023 6:48AM PDT
Kroger and Albertsons are engaged in discussions to sell more than 400 stores to C&S Wholesale Grocers for approximately $2 billion as part of their proposed $25 billion merger, as reported by Reuters. This move is aimed at addressing antitrust concerns raised by the Federal Trade Commission.
Details:
- The stores in question are located in the Pacific Northwest, Mountain states, California, Texas, Illinois, and the East Coast.
- The potential deal is expected to be announced this week.
- Kroger and Albertsons had initially outlined the possibility of selling 100 to 375 stores when they first announced their merger proposal in 2022. They later set a cap of 650 divested stores.
Both Kroger and Albertsons declined to provide comments, while C&S Wholesale Grocers did not respond to inquiries from the USA TODAY Network regarding the potential deal.
Background:
- The proposed merger between Kroger and Albertsons is one of the largest retail takeovers in history, which would result in nearly 5,000 stores and over 700,000 employees.
- The companies have pledged not to close stores or lay off workers, though some critics remain skeptical.
- Consumer and union groups have opposed the merger, citing concerns about reduced competition, potential price increases, and negative impacts on workers.
- Regulators are currently evaluating the merger, and Kroger has expressed its intent to defend the deal in court.
Additionally, SoftBank Group Corp, a Japanese investment group, is reportedly in discussions with C&S Wholesale Grocers to provide partial financing for the deal.