Kristen Bell to Host Nickelodeon COVID Town Hall, Calls Waiving Tenants’ Rent a “No-Brainer”
Kristen Bell is set to host #KidsTogether: The Nickelodeon Town Hall special, an hour-long special about how coronavirus is impacting kids, Animation Magazine reports. The special will air on the network March 30, at 7 p.m. ET/PT, and will also feature a musical performance from Alicia Keys.
In related news, Us Weekly reports that Bell said waiving April rents for tenants in a California building she and husband Dax Shepard own “was a no-brainer,” adding that the decision was “people over profit.” She and Shepard have been self-quarantining with their daughters.