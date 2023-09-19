KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Kraft Heinz Recalls Some American Cheese Slices Over Wrappers

September 19, 2023 3:22PM PDT
Kraft Heinz Recalls Some American Cheese Slices Over Wrappers
(Associated Press) – Kraft Heinz is recalling more than 83,000 cases of individually-wrapped Kraft Singles American processed cheese slices because part of the wrapper could stick to the slice and become a choking hazard.

The company says one of its wrapping machines developed a temporary issue that makes it possible for a thin strip of film to remain on the slice even after it’s been removed from the wrapper.

The machine has since been fixed.

Kraft Heinz says it initiated the recall after it received several consumer complaints, but no injuries or serious health issues have been reported.

