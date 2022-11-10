Kotek Leading Drazan in Vote Count, Speaking at Press Conference Today

The latest vote count refresher from the Oregon Secretary of State shows Democrat Tina Kotek widening her lead over Republican Christine Drazan. It shows Kotek is leading by more than 45,000 votes.

The projected new governor is holding a press conference late this morning.

After months of commercials, debates, canvassing, and rallies, the Kotek campaign released the following statement from Tina: “Oregon faces major challenges, and I look forward to getting to work to solve them. I promise to be a Governor for all of Oregon. I will start by working tirelessly to deliver results on issues of shared concern across our state: housing and homelessness, access to mental health and addiction treatment, helping our students succeed, and supporting small businesses.”

“I ask Oregonians – no matter who you voted for in this election – to believe in our state, to stay engaged, and to help figure out solutions together. “

Republican Christine Drazan has not conceded, she trails by about 3%. Independent Betsy Johnson has conceded.