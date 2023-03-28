Kornblatt’s Says Goodbye to Uptown

The old saying is the only thing constant is change, and that’s the case with restaurants around Portland. Kornblatts, a fixture in Uptown is leaving after 32 years, and since the announcement support from the community has been pouring in. Veronica stopped by the New York Style Deli yesterday and talked to some of the customers waiting to eat there one last time. Anthony Barnes and his wife have been coming for over a decade. Cindy Weinhold has been a customer since the 1980’s! She says she gets the Rueben, every single time.

Give us a call on our KXL Listener Line 503-517-6101. Tell us about all the late great restaurants you miss around Portland. Next week we’re interviewing a Portland author who’s written a book about some of the Lost Restaurants of Portland. You can also message us on our Facebook page.

Costs are the reason being given as to why Kornblatts is calling it quits. Henry Higgins Bagels is set to move into the location on NW 23rd. Kornblatt’s last day is Thursday.