By Rebecca Marshall.
I remember exactly where I was when I read the headline that Kobe Bryant was dead. I probably always will.
I read it off my phone as I was headed to Car Toys in Jantzen Beach (passenger, not driving). I let out an audible gasp. I said “Oh No!” My heart sank. I was absolutely shaken. Literally shaking. I do not play basketball but I am a big fan of the sport.
If I’m being honest, I sometimes hated Kobe Bryant for single handedly stealing the dreams of Trailblazer fans on that basketball court. I cheered when he would get into foul territory. I loved it when he was mad because his team was losing. But I always, always, respected his ability.
Why am I so sad that he’s gone? Perhaps it’s because he was so young. 41 is too young to die. Perhaps it was because he was with his 13 year old daughter at the time and leaves behind three other daughters. The parent in me can hardly fathom that. Perhaps it’s because he was so much to so many. He inspired young players all over the world. He wasn’t perfect, but he was smart, and talented and accessible to fans.
He was bigger than life. How can someone bigger than life, lose his life? It doesn’t seem right. I think that’s one of the reasons why so many people are absolutely shocked today.
RIP Kobe Bryant.