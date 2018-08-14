Knute’s Homelessness Plan

Portland, Oregon – Republican Candidate For Oregon Governor Knute Buehler has just released a seven point plan that he would use to fight homelessness if he is elected. It includes providing local governments the authority to manage the streets, allowing them to regulate people who are sitting, lying, and camping on the sidewalks. Opponents of the plan have said that Buehler is criminalizing being homeless, he told our news partner KGW, that’s not true.

Buehler says if homeless people don’t want to move on to personal independence, the criminal justice system will get involved. Buehler’s plan calls for ending unsheltered homelessness by 2023.

Included in the plan is a statewide summit in December, addressing the immediate need for shelters, services, and treatment, adding a new position called the Chief Homeless Solutions Officer, and fast tracking construction of 20 thousand housing units over the next 5 years.

Buehler says homelessness is not a political issue, its a societal issue.