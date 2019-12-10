Knute Buehler Announces Run For Congress
SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Republican Knute Buehler, who unsuccessfully ran for Oregon governor in 2018, has announced his candidacy for a congressional seat being vacated by Rep. Greg Walden.
In a video, Buehler criticized what he called Portland liberals and Washington, D.C. elites.
The former state legislator from Bend said he supports gun rights and opposes higher taxes and sanctuary cities for immigrants.
Walden, the lone Republican in Oregon’s congressional delegation, recently announced he won’t seek reelection to a 12th term.
Buehler said Democrats in Congress are obsessed with impeaching President Donald Trump.
Buehler’s stiffest competition for the Republican nomination appears to be state Sen. Cliff Bentz.