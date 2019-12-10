      Weather Alert

Knute Buehler Announces Run For Congress

Dec 10, 2019 @ 2:59pm
?????????????????????????????????????????

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Republican Knute Buehler, who unsuccessfully ran for  Oregon governor in 2018, has announced his candidacy for a congressional seat being vacated by Rep. Greg Walden.

In a video, Buehler criticized what he called Portland liberals and Washington, D.C. elites.

The former state legislator from Bend said he supports gun rights and opposes higher taxes and sanctuary cities for immigrants.

Walden, the lone Republican in Oregon’s congressional delegation, recently announced he won’t seek reelection to a 12th term.

Buehler said Democrats in Congress are obsessed with impeaching President Donald Trump.

Buehler’s stiffest competition for the Republican nomination appears to be state Sen. Cliff Bentz.

TAGS
Buehler Congress Knute
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
Clackamas Man Gone Missing Fishing in Newport
Interactive Traffic Map