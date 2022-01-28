      Weather Alert

Knowledge Is Power, So What Did Dr. Fauci Know & When?

Jan 28, 2022 @ 1:43pm

According to a Special Report, on January 27, 2020 Anthony Fauci was told his NIAID had been funding the Wuhan lab in question as the origin of the coronavirus pandemic. So, what did Anthony Faucci know about covid, and when did he know? For more information, Lars speaks with Dr. Richard Van Dam, a doctor with experience at Emory medical school and the CDC. Dr. Van Dam is also a candidate for Kentucky’s 5th Congressional District.

 

