Klamath Falls Man Sentenced To 37 Years In Prison For Sex Crimes Against Kids

Dec 14, 2021 @ 2:52pm

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) – A Klamath Falls man convicted of sexual abuse crimes against minors will serve more than 37 years in prison.

The Herald and News reports Thomas Grisgby was sentenced last month by Judge Marci Adkisson.

Grigsby was convicted on two counts of first-degree sodomy and four counts of first-degree sex abuse.

The charges stemmed from Grigsby’s alleged abuse of two juveniles starting in 2006 and continuing until 2017.

He will be subject to post-prison supervision if and when he is released.

Klamath County District Attorney Eve Costello said Monday she was “proud of the team that brought justice for these individuals who were abused and their trust violated as children.”

