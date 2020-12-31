KKK Flyers Found On Doorsteps In California Town On Oregon Border
TULELAKE, Calif. (AP) – Police say 15 to 20 packages filled with rice and Ku Klux Klan flyers were scattered around a small town in northern California near the Oregon border.
The Herald and News in Klamath Falls, Oregon reports the flyers were left in Tulelake, California over the weekend.
Residents found the materials on the doorsteps of their homes and businesses.
Tulelake Police Chief Tony Ross said this week that KKK recruitment paraphernalia also appeared in town about four years ago, but in neither case have police identified a culprit.
Ross says a person found to be responsible could be charged with offensive littering.