Kitsap Schools Vigilantly Watching Out For Lead In Water
By Grant McHill
|
Sep 13, 2018 @ 11:57 AM

BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) – Public records show that tests conducted since 2016 revealed nearly half of Kitsap County schools produced water samples that exceeded the recommended federal action level.

The results were from the most recent rounds of tests at more than 60 schools and facilities in the Bainbridge Island, Bremerton, Central Kitsap and South Kitsap districts. At the 20 schools that had samples with lead levels above the recommended level, fewer than 10 percent of fixtures tested produced results above the action level.

Five schools had water samples with very high lead levels.

The Kitsap Sun reported Wednesday that the five districts spent more than $200,000 combined on water sampling, testing and repairs since 2016. The testing was voluntary.

Faucets and fountains that produced high results have been replaced and retested or taken out of service.

Information from: Kitsap Sun, http://www.kitsapsun.com/

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

White Supremacist Sentenced in Stabbing Case Autopsy Shows Man Punched on Bend Trail Didn’t Die from Blow Court: Attempt to Silence Officer Violated First Amendment Final Spending Bill Includes Increase for Hanford Experts Weigh Next Steps to Save Sick Orca Sea-Tac Project Over Budget
Comments