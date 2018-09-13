Kitsap Schools Vigilantly Watching Out For Lead In Water

BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) – Public records show that tests conducted since 2016 revealed nearly half of Kitsap County schools produced water samples that exceeded the recommended federal action level.

The results were from the most recent rounds of tests at more than 60 schools and facilities in the Bainbridge Island, Bremerton, Central Kitsap and South Kitsap districts. At the 20 schools that had samples with lead levels above the recommended level, fewer than 10 percent of fixtures tested produced results above the action level.

Five schools had water samples with very high lead levels.

The Kitsap Sun reported Wednesday that the five districts spent more than $200,000 combined on water sampling, testing and repairs since 2016. The testing was voluntary.

Faucets and fountains that produced high results have been replaced and retested or taken out of service.

