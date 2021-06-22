Kitsap County Prosecutor Declines Charges In Jail Death

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. (AP) – The Kitsap County prosecutor says he won’t file charges against corrections officers involved in last year’s death of a mentally ill murder suspect at the jail.
Prosecutor Chad Enright says Sean Howell’s death could not be ruled “justified,” as that requires intent to kill.
He says the evidence leads to the conclusion that Howell was unintentionally killed when officers tried to restrain him.
Enright says if a person accidentally kills another while engaging in the lawful use of force, the killing is excusable, not justifiable.
Sheriff Gary Simpson says an assessment of jail practices is underway by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.