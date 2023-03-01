Kiss To Play Seattle As Part Of Farewell Tour

Credit: MGN

NEW YORK (AP) – Rockers Kiss have announced the final shows of their last tour, and will plan to hang up their platform boots after two back-to-back shows at Madison Square Garden in New York at the end of 2023.

The last leg of the band’s 17-date North American tour kicks off in October in Texas and hits California, Washington, Canada, Tennessee, Indiana, Illinois, Maryland and then culminates in their hometown’s famous venue on Dec. 1 and Dec. 2.

The Hall-of-Famers will play Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle November 6th.

Tickets will be available to the public on March 10 at livenation.com.

The current version of the band includes founders Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons.