Kiss Sells Catalog, Brand Name And IP

April 4, 2024 10:08AM PDT
(Associated Press) – It’s never really the end of the road for Kiss.

The hard rock quartet have sold their catalog, brand name and IP to Swedish company Pophouse Entertainment Group in a deal estimated to be over $300 million, it was announced Thursday.

Kiss previously teamed up with Pophouse to create digital avatars of themselves, first revealed at New York City’s Madison Square Garden last year.

The ways in which Kiss’ avatars will be utilized has yet to be announced, but Pophouse CEO Per Sundin says fans can expect a biopic, documentary and a Kiss experience in the future.

An avatar show is scheduled to launch in 2027.

