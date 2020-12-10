Kinney Family At Center of North Portland Occupation Begin Talks With Mayor
Courtesy: redhouseonmississippi.com
PORTLAND, Ore. — Talks are reportedly underway between the Kinney family and Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler regarding the occupation outside the “Red House” on North Mississippi Avenue between Skidmore and Prescott that has grown over the past three days since Multnomah County Sheriff’s Deputies and Portland Police swept the property and made more than a dozen arrests including two of the family’s sons on Tuesday morning.
Law enforcement showed up to remove the family this week after a court-ordered foreclosure in February. The home was turned back over to the property owners who boarded up and put up fencing that was later breached by demonstrators.
Demonstrators then set-up reinforced containments in the street and have been seen stashing weapons. The family is asking supporters to join them to “defend the house”.
The Mayor released this brief statement on Thursday afternoon:
Mayor Wheeler on Tuesday authorized use of force by Portland Police to end the occupation.
Police have said they do not want a confrontation, but will use force if necessary to remove trespassers from the property.
“We want a peaceful and safe resolution to the occupation of public space on North Mississippi Avenue,” said Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell. “We are greatly concerned about the fortification of barricades, stockpiling of weapons, armed sentries, attacks on journalists and threats to kill officers in graffiti in this public space. Our goal is for this to resolve peacefully to increase safety for all involved. I encourage those involved to reach out to our Demonstration Liaison Officers so we can discuss a peaceful outcome.”
On Thursday afternoon, the family said they were contacted by Mayor Wheeler’s office late Wednesday to request a meeting.
The family says they are now taking their fight to the U.S. Supreme Court. They held a press conference on Wednesday.
The home was built in 1896 and is one of the oldest in the neighborhood. The Kinney family owned the property from the 1950’s until it was foreclosed on in February of this year. They say they fell victim to predatory loans in the early 2000’s.
Julie Metcalf Kinney says she and her family were removed in September after her door was kicked in at gunpoint. Police say the eviction moratorium due to the coronavirus pandemic does not apply here since the judge’s order was signed in February before it took effect.
Metcalf Kinney says that many people have shown up to support the family and the camp has grown over the past few months. The neighborhood has been victimized by crimes. Between September 1st and November 30th, there were at least 81 emergency calls about the home for threats by armed suspects, shots fired, fights, burglaries, theft, vandalism, disturbances, noise violations, trespassing, and illegally blocking traffic, sidewalks and access to homes.
Officers on Tuesday encountered one person who was armed with a firearm and there were several other firearms on the property.
The Sheriff’s office provided food and housing assistance to everyone on the property.
“We understand evictions are challenging proceedings even in the best of circumstances. I believe everyone should have access to appropriate housing,” said Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese.
Protesters have since returned and set-up reinforced containments around the home known as the “Red House”.
The crowd went after police who were trying to get a hand of the situation.
The family is asking for $250,000 in donations to save the home.