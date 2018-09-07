King Tut Discovered At OMSI

Portland, Oregon- An exhibition about one of the most significant archaeological discoveries of the 20th century, The Discovery of King Tut, opens on October 6 at The Oregon Museum of Science and Industry (OMSI). The exhibit uses replicas of all the treasures found in the Pharaoh’s tomb in the Egyptian Valley of the Kings more than 95 years ago.

The experience is designed to feel like one is discovering the tomb as it looked in 1922 when British archaeologist Howard Carter pushed a candle through a hole in the antechamber of the tomb of Pharaoh Tutankhamun, who died more than 3,000 years ago.

“Egyptian antiquities from King Tut’s tomb very rarely travel outside Egypt, but these exquisite reproductions contain all of the beauty and detail of the originals. This exhibition allows our guests to enjoy these priceless Egyptian treasures without ever harming the fragile, sensitive originals,” said Nancy Stueber, president and CEO of OMSI. “My hope is that Howard Carter’s story of discovery sparks people’s curiosity and helps them understand how the tools and investigation of archaeology and anthropology give us insights into the events and lifeways of ancient people.”

“We wanted to bring the moment of the tomb’s discovery back to life and allow our visitors to relive it vividly,” said Christoph Scholz, SC Exhibitions executive producer of The Discovery of King Tut. “This is a show in which not just a few objects can be shown, but the whole treasure and even the reconstructed burial chambers. This exhibition leads you right to the heart of Tutankhamun’s tomb, presents his treasures and explains them in context allowing people the chance to relive what the archaeologist Howard Carter went through in November 1922.”

“Having personally seen King Tut’s treasures in Egypt, I am thrilled to know that this exhibition will be seen by thousands of Oregonians,” said Arlene Schnitzer. “It is my pleasure to support OMSI and The Discovery of King Tut.”

The Discovery of King Tut is on view October 6, 2018 – January 27, 2019. For more information including tickets.