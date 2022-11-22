King Tides Hit Oregon Coast

Photo Credits: Brett Reckamp

Tillamook County, Ore. — King Tides have arrived at the Oregon Coast. The annual season of king tides can produce some stunning waves. They happen because this is the time the moon is closest to the earth while the earth is also closest to the sun, so the extra gravitation pull creates the king sized waves.

If you’re headed to the Oregon or Washington Coast the Army Corps of Engineers wants you to take extra care. These king tides can result in strong sneaker waves. Sadly, in early 2020 a Portland family of three was swept out to sea while walking on Cannon Beach during very high tides. The father survived but his two kids, ages 4 and 7, did not.

But, as long as you are facing the ocean and taking care, you can enjoy the view!