King County Undersheriff: Detective Should Be Fired
SEATTLE (AP) – The King County undersheriff has recommended firing a detective who was criticized over Facebook posts that appear to mock Seattle protests against police violence and racial injustice.
KING-TV reported Tuesday that Undersheriff Patti Cole-Tindall outlined eight posts that the department had received complaints about in a memo to Det. Mike Brown.
Sgt. Ryan Abbott said Brown can meet with Sheriff Mitzi Johanknecht to present his side before Johanknecht makes a final disciplinary decision.
Cole-Tindall said the investigation cleared Brown from an accusation of discrimination because he was off duty when he made the posts, but did find evidence he violated the department’s social media policy.