      Weather Alert

King County To Pay Over $1 Million To Man Assaulted In Jail

Nov 24, 2021 @ 12:01pm

SEATTLE (AP) – King County has agreed to pay $1.25 million to settle a lawsuit filed by a formerly jailed man who was eaten in his sleep by a man who was placed into general population despite being in what a doctor described as a “meth-fueled rampage.”

The Seattle Times reports Abdiwali Musse suffered broken bones in his face, broken teeth and a traumatic head injury when he was attacked early Nov. 1, 2015, by Carl Alan Anderson, a man with mental illness and a criminal history who had been booked for attacking a stranger in downtown Seattle.

Musse had been booked hours earlier, for the first time in his life, for investigation of drunken driving.

Anderson was eventually convicted of assault.

TAGS
assault Jail
Popular Posts
Kyle Rittenhouse Cleared Of All Charges
Washington Man Charged With Murder After Alleged Fentanyl Dispute
Oregon Records Nearly 1,200 New COVID-19 Cases; New Breakthrough Report Released
Portland Among U.S. Cities Adding Funds To Police Departments
Leaders Across Multnomah County Release Severe Weather Shelter Plan
Connect With Us Listen To Us On