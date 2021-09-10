King County To Distribute $20 Million To Help Entertainment Venues Hit Hardest By COVID-19

SEATTLE (AP) – Officials say King County will distribute $20 million in federal COVID-19 recovery funds to theaters, music venues, clubs and other artistic spaces, as they work to rebound from pandemic closures.
The Seattle Times reports the county has approved over $1.4 billion in emergency funding since the pandemic started, with most of the money coming from state and federal grants.
The majority of the money has paid for vaccination efforts, rental assistance, community support, economic recovery and public health efforts.
The amount announced Thursday will go to music venues, independent movie theaters, playhouses and museums.
It comes from the COVID-19 relief law passed by Congress and signed by the president in the spring.