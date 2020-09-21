      Weather Alert

King County Sheriff’s Deputy Shoots And Kills Man

Sep 21, 2020 @ 11:52am

AUBURN, Wash. (AP) – A sheriff’s deputy has been placed on leave after fatally shooting a man in Washington State.

King County sheriff’s officials say the shooting happened in Auburn around 3 p.m. Saturday.

A person waved down the deputy and reported seeing a man firing a gun in a nearby back yard.

Sheriff’s officials say the deputy spoke with a woman outside the house before the man came out and got into an altercation in which the deputy shot the man.

Sheriff’s officials aren’t identifying the deputy or 32-year-old victim.

The unidentified man’s mother, Fay Showalter, tells KIRO 7 TV the deputy didn’t have to shoot her son.

