King County Sheriff’s Deputy Shoots And Kills Man
AUBURN, Wash. (AP) – A sheriff’s deputy has been placed on leave after fatally shooting a man in Washington State.
King County sheriff’s officials say the shooting happened in Auburn around 3 p.m. Saturday.
A person waved down the deputy and reported seeing a man firing a gun in a nearby back yard.
Sheriff’s officials say the deputy spoke with a woman outside the house before the man came out and got into an altercation in which the deputy shot the man.
Sheriff’s officials aren’t identifying the deputy or 32-year-old victim.
The unidentified man’s mother, Fay Showalter, tells KIRO 7 TV the deputy didn’t have to shoot her son.