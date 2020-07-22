      Weather Alert

King County Plans To Depopulate Youth Jail By 2025

Jul 22, 2020 @ 11:38am
SEATTLE (AP) – King County Executive Dow Constantine says he plans to convert the remaining detention units at the county’s juvenile jail to “other uses” by 2025.

The Seattle Times reports Constantine made the announcement Tuesday, citing a desire to move public funding away from “systems that are rooted in oppression.”

King County has proclaimed a goal of “Zero Youth Detention” for years, even as a new jail facility was constructed.

