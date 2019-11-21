      Weather Alert

King County Funds Program To Bus Homeless Away From County

Nov 21, 2019 @ 10:51am

SEATTLE (AP) – King County Council has approved $100,000 in funding for a program that would bus the homeless outside the county.

KING-TV reports Council members earmarked the money as part of $450 million in supplemental funding for the 2019-2021 biennial budget.

Other items in the supplemental budget included money for more electric vehicle chargers, a campaign for human trafficking awareness, and extending a gender identity task force.

Councilmember Reagan Dunn, who championed the bus ticket funding, said the King County Executive’s Office will also work on the design of his proposed Homeward Bound program, which would combine the five programs that currently provide family reunification services.

It would also hand out bus tickets to the homeless for any destination that’s not in King County or an adjacent county.

Information from: KING-TV, http://www.king5.com/

TAGS
bus homeless King County
Popular Posts
Markley & Van Camp Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
Clackamas Man Gone Missing Fishing in Newport
Weekend Closure: I-205 NB Foster To I-84