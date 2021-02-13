      Weather Alert

King County Deputy Fired After Mocking Meme

Feb 12, 2021 @ 4:24pm

SEATTLE (AP) – King County Sheriff Mitzi Johanknecht has fired a longtime detective for Facebook posts that mocked and endorsed violence against racial justice protesters.

The Seattle Times reports the sheriff found Detective Mike Brown “badly damaged confidence and trust in the Sheriff’s Office.”

Brown was formally fired Thursday, according to the sheriff’s findings following a due process hearing.

He had been a deputy for over 40 years who had been a member of the protection unit assigned to King County Executive Dow Constantine.

Brown can challenge his termination through a grievance procedure.

King County Police Officers Guild President Mike Mansanarez did not immediately respond to messages Friday

