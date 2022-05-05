      Weather Alert

King County Deputies Shoot And Kill Wanted Man

May 5, 2022 @ 9:58am

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. (AP) – A King County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team fatally shot a man suspected of a felony assault with a firearm following a pursuit in Federal Way.

Sheriff’s Office detectives located the man around 10:23 a.m. Wednesday.

He had a warrant out for his arrest.

The detective unit and SWAT team contacted the man in a vehicle and tried to take him into custody, but the man fled after hitting the occupied patrol vehicles.

A pursuit followed.

Officers stopped the man’s vehicle in Federal Way and SWAT officers tried to take him into custody again but “encountered a lethal threat..”

Deputies shot the suspect and he died at the scene.

