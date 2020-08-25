King County Council Reverses Course On Juneteenth Holiday
SEATTLE (AP) – Weeks after the Metropolitan King County Council voted to move ahead on making Juneteenth a paid county holiday, the council has stalled the legislation, making its future uncertain.
The Seattle Times reports Council Chair Claudia Balducci and Councilmember Jeanne Kohl-Welles voted to send the legislation back to committee, citing the need for more research, after previously voting to move it out.
The legislation would give all county employees a paid day off to celebrate the day in 1865 that Union soldiers arrived in Texas and announced all enslaved people had been freed.
Balducci said she didn’t think there had been enough community discussion and that the money could perhaps be better spent.