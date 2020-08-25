      Weather Alert
Hundreds of Thousands Flee U.S. Coast Ahead of Hurricane Laura

King County Council Reverses Course On Juneteenth Holiday

Aug 25, 2020 @ 4:20pm

SEATTLE (AP) – Weeks after the Metropolitan King County Council voted to move ahead on making Juneteenth a paid county holiday, the council has stalled the legislation, making its future uncertain.

The Seattle Times reports Council Chair Claudia Balducci and Councilmember Jeanne Kohl-Welles voted to send the legislation back to committee, citing the need for more research, after previously voting to move it out.

The legislation would give all county employees a paid day off to celebrate the day in 1865 that Union soldiers arrived in Texas and announced all enslaved people had been freed.

Balducci said she didn’t think there had been enough community discussion and that the money could perhaps be better spent.

TAGS
council Juneteenth King County
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ground Zero With Clyde Lewis Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro