King County Applies For Phase 2

Jun 16, 2020 @ 11:38am

SEATTLE (AP) – Washington state’s most populous county has applied to move into Phase 2 of reopening from coronavirus restrictions.

King County, which has about 2.2 million residents, wants to relax rules for businesses like restaurants, barbers and retail operations.

The Seattle Times reports the King County Board of Health voted unanimously late Monday afternoon to send its application to the state.

Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-home order began March 23 and is now being relaxed – gradually, piecemeal – across the state.

All but six of Washington’s 39 counties have advanced at least to Phase 2.

King County has been in a “modified Phase 1” since June 5.

