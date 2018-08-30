In Brief: Billed as science fiction, the best part of the flick is the brother-bonding story.



While poking around in an old abandoned building in Detroit, 14-year old Eli finds some strange beings in futuristic suits. They’re dead. It freaks him out and he runs off. Later he returns, finds them gone. A weird object that appears to be a futuristic, rifle-like weapon is left behind.

Eli is adopted. He’s black. His brother Jimmy isn’t black and is fresh out of prison. The n’er-do-well Jimmy does some things that causes the two to have to go on the run. He is trying to escape a gang leader done by James Franco. Eli doesn’t know this, or how Jimmy happens to have wads of cash. Telling you the why of both is a spoiler so we’ll leave it there.

Kin says it is science fiction. In a way the science fiction gets in the way of the brother-bonding story. The chemistry between Miles Truitt and Jack Reynor, and Zoe Kravitz who ends up involved mid-movie, is very, very good. Part of that comes from the fabulous storytelling skill of novice directors, and brothers Jonathan Baker and Josh Baker who base their film on a short subject they did titled Bag Man.

The disappointment of Kin is that you won’t know the point the futuristic gun, and what’s really going on until the sequel or sequels. It — or they — promise something Terminator-like.

So maybe marketing Kin as science fiction is a bit misleading. Let’s just say eventually it’s science fiction.

Directors: Jonathan Baker and Josh Baker

Stars: Miles Truitt, Jack Reynor, Zoe Kravitz, James Franco, Dennis Quaid, Michael B. Jordan, Lily Gao, Carrie Coon, Ian Mathews, Gavin Fox

Rated PG-13 for mature themes and some violence. An often fun sci-fi flick that eventually gets around to the science fiction. Expect a sequel. Or two. Give this a 4 on the Average Joe Movie 0 to 5 scale.



