Kimmons Protest

Portland Ore – The officers involved in the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Patrick Kimmons will not face criminal charges. Family members took to the streets to protest the shooting they say was an overuse of force. Police said Kimmons ran toward the officers armed with a revolver. Officers fired 12 times at Kimmons, who was treated at the scene and then taken to the hospital, where he died. Police say the two people Kimmons shot went to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. police released surveillance video from the shooting Wednesday.