Kimberly Guilfoyle Meets With Jan. 6 Committee

Apr 18, 2022 @ 4:23pm

WASHINGTON (AP) – Kimberly Guilfoyle, the fiancée of former President Donald Trump’s eldest son, met with the House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection on Monday.

That’s according to a person familiar with the matter.

Guilfoyle spoke at the rally Trump held on the White House Ellipse on Jan. 6, 2021, before the riot at the Capitol.

Lawmakers say she raised funds for the rally and was in direct contact with its key participants and organizers.

The person familiar with the matter spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private testimony.

An attorney representing Guilfoyle has previously stated that she has done nothing wrong and will answer truthfully to any of the committee’s questions

