Kim Threatens Nuclear War

Jul 28, 2022 @ 3:42am

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has warned he’s ready to use his nuclear weapons in potential military conflicts with the United States and South Korea.

State media reported Kim made such a warning in a Wednesday speech marking the 69th anniversary of the end of the 1950-53 Korean War.

Some experts say Kim’s threats were apparently meant to boost internal unity in the impoverished country suffering pandemic-related economic difficulties.

Kim also called South Korea’s new president “a confrontation maniac” who’s gone further than past South Korean leaders.

Some observers expect more North Korean threats before the United States and South Korea hold military drills the North views as an invasion rehearsal.

