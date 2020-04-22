      Breaking News
Kim Jong Un’s health could prove to be a major crack in the regime

Apr 22, 2020 @ 11:59am

Lars brings on Michael Auslin, a Research Fellow at the Hoover Institution, best-selling author most recently of, “The End of the Asian Century: War, Stagnation, and the Risks to the World’s Most Dynamic Region” to discuss what happens to North Korea if the health of Kim Jong Un continues to worsen. At 37 years old, Un had to go through a very serious heart surgery and it begs the question, will there be a power struggle within the regime of North Korea if Un’s health does not improve? Listen below for more.

