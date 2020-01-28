Kids and Tragedy

The helicopter crash in California, that took the lives of 9 people, including Kobe Bryant and his 13 year old daughter, is still sinking in. There are still so many questions. Many of those questions may be coming from your kids. So, how do you handle that? We talked about it with our parenting expert Janet Allison this morning.
Allison says when it comes to older kids, this quote by LR Knost may be helpful:
“Life is amazing. And then it’s awful. And then it’s amazing again. In between the amazing and the awful – life is ordinary, mundane, routine. Breathe in the amazing. Hold on through the awful. Relax and exhale during the ordinary. That’s living an amazing, awful, ordinary life. And it’s heartbreaking and breathtakingly beautiful all at the same time.”