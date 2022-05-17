      Weather Alert

Kickoff Time Announced For Ducks Season Opener Against Georgia

May 17, 2022 @ 10:25am

EUGENE, Ore. – We now know when the Oregon Ducks will kick off the Dan Lanning era.

The season opener against defending national champion Georgia in Atlanta will start at 12:30 on September 3rd.

The game, called the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff, will air nationally on ABC.

