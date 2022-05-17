Kickoff Time Announced For Ducks Season Opener Against Georgia

EUGENE, Ore. – We now know when the Oregon Ducks will kick off the Dan Lanning era.
The season opener against defending national champion Georgia in Atlanta will start at 12:30 on September 3rd.
The game, called the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff, will air nationally on ABC.
September 3rd can't get here fast enough ⏰
Kickoff for Oregon vs. Georgia is set for 12:30 PM PT on ABC. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/U7GACjeNBN
— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) May 17, 2022
