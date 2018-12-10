Aloha KFC Armed Robbery

Aloha, Oregon – Washington County Sherriff’s deputies responded to the KFC on SW Tv Hwy to a Robbery, where the robber flashed a gun and demanded cash. He was wearing an “aviator” style hat and goggles during the robbery…..However witness watching him leave caught a glimps of his plate and kind of car. Officers got a search warrant and went to the residence of Patrick Thomas Ouellette of Aloha on Sunday morning. After about 3 hours of negotiating, officers took Patrick into custudy. They found the hat and goggles in the residence. he is now lodged in the Washington County jail on multiple charges and being held on 250 thousand dollars bail.

On Saturday, December 8, 2018, at 7:23 p.m., Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a reported armed robbery at the Aloha Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) restaurant at SW TV Highway at SW 187th Avenue. It was reported a man entered the KFC, brandished a handgun and demanded cash. The man was reportedly wearing an “aviator” style hat and goggles during the robbery.

The man received an undisclosed amount of cash and fled on foot. A witness told deputies the man got into the driver’s seat of a Hyundai and drove northbound from the KFC. A license plate number for the Hyundai was also relayed to deputies. Sheriff’s deputies continued their investigation and searched throughout the night for the Hyundai. Additional compelling evidence led investigators to believe 33 year-old, Patrick Thomas Ouellette of Aloha was responsible for the robbery.

Washington County Violent Crime Unit detectives were contacted to assist with this case. An arrest warrant for robbery and theft charges was issued for Mr. Ouellette.

On Sunday, December 09, 2018, at 9:15 a.m., Patrick Ouellette was believed to be at his residence in the 16600 block of SW Annie Lane in Aloha. Washington County detectives, deputies, Tactical Negotiations Team and the Crisis Negotiations Unit were assisting to bring Mr. Ouellette safely into custody. At about 12:20 p.m., Mr. Ouellette surrendered at his residence and was arrested without further incident.

Sheriff’s detectives seized a handgun and aviator style hat and goggles (photo attached) matching the ones used in the robbery. Patrick Thomas Ouellette was lodged in the Washington County jail. He is charged with 1st Degree Robbery and 1st Degree Theft, held on $250,000 bail.