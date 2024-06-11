KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Key New Features Coming To Apple’s iOS18 This Fall

June 11, 2024 10:42AM PDT
Share
Key New Features Coming To Apple’s iOS18 This Fall
Credit: MGN

(Associated Press) – Apple announced a slew of new features for iOS 18 at Monday’s developers conference event, many of which are designed to enhance the Siri assistant and bring artificial intelligence tools to iPhone users.

The AI-packed updates coming in the fall are meant to enable the billions of people who use the company’s devices to get more done in less time, while also giving them access to creative tools that could liven things up.

The full suite of upcoming AI features will only work on the recent iPhone 15 line because the functions require advanced processors.

But there are still plenty of upgrades for all iPhone owners.

More about:
Apple

Popular Posts

1

Mortgage Rates Ease, Pulling The Average Rate On A 30-Year Home Loan To Just Below 7%
2

Consequences For Parade-Wreckers Makes Rose Parade Stink
3

DA Mike Schmidt Can’t Hit The Bricks Fast Enough
4

Appeals Court Halts Former President Trump's Georgia Election Case While Appeal On Willis Disqualification Pending
5

Former President Donald Trump Convicted Of All 34 Felony Counts In New York Hush Money Trial, Sentencing Set For July 11th